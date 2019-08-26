Sironko to host independence celebrations

By Yahudu Kitunzi



Sironko, one of the districts that make up Bugisu Sub-region in the eastern region has been selected by the government to host this year’s 57th independence celebrations.

This according to a 20th August letter addressed to Resident District Commissioner signed by the secretary, office of the president, Hajji Kakande Yunus.

The RDC Isaac Lulaba says the district leadership has already embarked on preparations to ensure that function is a success.

Sironko District Chairperson, Herbert Mulekwa says they will use the day to remind the president of the unfulfilled pledges including the rehabilitation of Namagumba- Budadiri road and giving heifers to farmers in Busiita model parish.