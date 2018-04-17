Sim card replacement period cut to one day

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Government has relaxed the rigorous procedures of replacing a lost sim card, reducing the time required to complete the process to just one day.

Announcing the Monday cabinet decisions to the media this afternoon, the deputy director Uganda Media center Shaban Bantariza has said that cabinet resolved to ease the process of acquiring a new sim card to a period of less than one day under the stewardship of the Uganda Communications Commission

He said that the commission has been given 50 card readers which are to be stationed in 50 centers across the country to synchronize information on sim cards with the National identity cards.

He said that these centers which starting opera on Monday are to be manned by telecom companies and UCC officials who will be tasked with verifying information on the sim cards.