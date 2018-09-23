Sickle cell masters run on today

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The pharmaceutical society of Uganda together with the sickle cell association of Uganda is today holding the sickle cell masters run to raise awareness about the disease in Uganda.

The run that is expected to attract more than 10,000 Ugandans and international revelers seeks to also fundraise for the construction and operationalization of the sickle cell treatment center in Namalere Kawanda.

According to the secretary of the society Samuel Opio, they estimate to collect more than shs 250 million which will be used to commence the construction of the main block of the center and provide free drugs to 1000 sickle cell patients in the country.

Opio adds that during the run a shs 1000 sickle cell fund is also to be launched by the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

In Uganda 13% of total population have sickle cell traits while 10% of 25,000 babies born every year have sickle cells majority of whom did before celebrating their fifth birthday.