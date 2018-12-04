Shs 280 billion EU rights funds lying idle

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government is missing on a 60 million Euros grant from the European Union due to failure by officials to sign a partnership agreement.

The funds are meant to support reforms of the Justice, Law and Order Sector so as to strengthen equitable access to justice and increase accountability.

According to the EU ambassador to Uganda, Atallio Pacifici, the money, which amounts to 280 billion Uganda shillings that was supposed to be rolled out in three years, ending 2020.

He says the money is ready for dispersal adding that instead of government delaying and pro longing the whole process, a trustworthy person should be appointed to ensure accountability.

The Chief Justice of Uganda Bart Katurebe has also appealed to government to expeditiously sign the agreement with the EU given the fact that the Justice, Law and order sector is grappling with funding issues.