Over shs 32 billion to be released for Bududa resettlement

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has directed the ministry of finance to release over shs 32 Billion shillings from the contingency fund for emergency resettlement of people at risk of landslides in Bududa district.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda media Centre, the State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru said the money will be released in a phased manner.

He said 6300 affected persons in Bukalasi Sub County will be relocated immediately this year while a total of 10,000 will be relocated in the next financial year.

Ecweru says each of these people will be given 2.5 hectares of land and will also be helped to construct 2 bed roomed houses with government to continue offering them relief items like food until they make their first harvest.

43 people have so far been confirmed dead in the disaster with the toll expected to rise while 900 households remain displaced.