Shs 156b released for maintaining roads in towns, sub counties

BY JOSEPH KATO

The Uganda Road Fund (URF) has released Shs 152b for road maintenance in towns, districts and sub counties.

Addressing journalists the fund program manager Eng Andrew Namanye said the released funds are for routine and periodic maintenance of various categories of public roads.

Namanye said the money is part of the Shs 527b that was allocated for road maintenance countrywide in the current Financial Year.

He has now warned city, municipalities and councils to ensure effective use of the funds.

The Fund executive director Eng Michael Odongo says funds for Kole and Pakwach districts have been withheld because they did not file their accountability for funds released in quarter four.