Shoprite to expand its business after Nakumatt and Uchumi exit

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

As the regional economy continues to contract, causing the collapse of many businesses, Shoprite is looking to expand its footprint in Uganda.

The South African-based retail outlet is hoping to plug into the vacuum left by Kenyan players; Nakumatt and Uchumi.

The revelation comes just days after the retail outlet opened a new store at Acacia Mall in Kampala with a grand plan to have more two new branches opened soon.

According to Jayte Slabbert the general manager Shoprite Uganda, at the Acacia branch alone, over 94 new job opportunities have been created,51% of which are to go to women.

He says the two new stores expected to become operational in the next 18 months will bring the total number of Shoprite stores in Uganda to six.