Shock as Newly opened Mulago Specialized Women Hospital runs out of funds

By Moses Kyeyune.

Members of parliament have expressed concern over fears that the recently commissioned women hospital in Mulago is operating amidst severe financial inadequacies.

The Highly Specialised hospital was commissioned early this year with great hope that Ugandans especially women, will be saved from losing their lives to curable diseases.

However, during the House sitting this afternoon, Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa has shocked members, that many doctors and other medical workers at the facility are scared by the working environment without basic tools.

The Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga has asked the finance minister and that of health to explain the developments at the facility, next week.