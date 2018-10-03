Sheikh Mwanje’s lawyers want bail

By Ruth Anderah.

The legal team representing Sheikh Yahaya Mwanje, who is alleged to have participated in the murder of Major Muhammad Kiggundu, has asked the High Court’s International Crimes Division with urgency to fix his bail application.

Muwema and company Advocates who are Mwanje’s lawyers have decided to take that route because in August Justice Duncan Gaswaga put a plug on Mwanje’s bail hearing and instead ordered that the main trial should start not later than September 30.

Justice Gaswaga also ordered the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to disclose all evidence they intend to rely on during trial to Mwanje’s advocates, but since then his orders have been largely ignored.

The former acting Tabliq leader, Mwanje52years and three others are accused of murdering Major Muhammad Kiggundu and his body guard SGT Stephen Mukasatwo years ago.

Prosecution states that on November 26th 2016 at Masanafu trading Center in Rubaga Division-Kampala District the assailants traveling on a bodaboda ended up Kiggundu’s life by shooting.