Sheikh Kamoga Bail hearing Fails

By Ruth Anderah.

Hearing of a bail application filed by the jailed Tabliq leader Sheikh Yunus Kamoga has been adjourned to May 2nd 2018.

This was after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions’ Lillian Omara informed the Court of Appeal Justice Christopher Madrama that her office was only served with application on Friday last week and got instructions on Monday this week.

She has thus asked for an adjournment to enable her respond to the said application.

While adjourning the case, the judge has ordered Sheikh Kamoga’s advocates led by Friday Kagoro to avail prosecution with all documents in relation to the would-be sureties.

Kamoga is seeking to be released on bail pending the hearing and final disposal of his appeal challenging the life time imprisonment term that was handed to him by the International Crimes Division Court.

Through his lawyers of Muwema and company advocates, Kamoga says he is of advanced age of more than 60 years and has several ailments including Ulcers and High blood pressure making his health unsuitable for prison conditions.

Kamoga and 5 others were in July last year convicted for terrorism and sentenced to life in prison and 30 years jail terms respectively.

All the accused have since challenged both their conviction and respective sentences in the court of Appeal describing them as harsh and excessive.