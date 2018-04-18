Sharp drop in Malaria deaths in Uganda

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

A New report on Malaria has been released indicating a sharp drop in death as a result of malaria.

This report show that malaria deaths have fallen by more than 60% between 2000 and 2015.

According to the 2017 World Malaria Report, there were 216 million cases of malaria in 2016, up from 211 million cases in 2015.

The number of malaria deaths was 445,000 in 2016 vs. 438,000 in 2015.

Ninety percent of malaria cases and over 90 percent of malaria deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa.

Children under 5 are particularly at risk, and malaria takes the life of a child every two minutes.

This e study was commissioned by Novartis and co-chaired by Dr Richard Kamwi, supported by Roll Back Malaria, Malaria No More UK and the African Leaders Malaria Alliance.