Shadow health minister – Change in governance urgently needed

By Ritah kemigisa.

Government has been asked to do a complete overhaul of the current governance system if problems affecting the health sector are to be addressed.

This comes at a time many Ugandans and legislators have forsaken using medical facilities in Uganda and are opting for medical treatment abroad.

According to the shadow health minister and also Kapelebyong MP Ochen Julius, unless governance puts people and professionals like doctors at the center of planning, the Ugandan medical facilities shall continue to be shunned.

He adds that the limited fund allocated to the sector and the little pay to doctors and consultants will see them continue to go for greener pastures abroad leaving the country with a shortage of medical personnel.