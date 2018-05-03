SGS contract termination not legally viable

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The attorney has counseled parliament not to consider terminating the contact of SGS a motor inspecting company because it’s not legally viable.

Eelier, parliament had asked the attorney general to study and advise parliament on findings of infrastructure committee that sighted some loopholes in this contract

While addressing parliament the deputy attorney general Mwesigwa Rukutana, said that this contract is in line with all constitutional provision and thus terminating it will be illegal

The minority report of the infrastructure committee of parliament recommended the termination of the contract describing the SGS vehicle inspection as a commercial venture with exorbitant costs to the vehicle owners.