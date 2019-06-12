SFC boss replaced

By Risdel Kasasira.

Maj Gen James Birungi has been appointed as the commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC).

He replaces Maj Gen Don Nabasa who has been sent for training, according to highly placed sources.

In an interview last night, the SFC spokesperson Major Jimmy Omara said the course the Major General is going for is good for SFC and the UPDF.

Maj Gen Don Nabasa was appointed to head SFC, an elite unit that is responsible for the security of the President of Uganda and special operations in January 2017.

He took over from Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who was appointed Senior Presidential Adviser on military affairs.

The incoming SFC commander Maj Gen Birungi has been the Uganda People’s Defence Air Force (UPDAF) chief of Staff.