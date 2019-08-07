Sewungu attacks Enanga on court precautions

By prossy kisakye.

Kalungu west member of parliament Joseph Sewungu has attacked the spokesperson of Uganda police Fred Enanga for what he calls misuse of authority.

On Monday while addressing the media Enanga said the force will no longer allow people entering courts of law wearing party uniforms, having water bottles or anything that can be used to cause harm.

This followed the chaos that erupted at Buganda road court where a group of people said to be FDC members hit magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu in the face with a bottle while delivering her verdict in social activist, Dr. Stella Nyanzi’s computer misuse case.

Whereas Sewungu condemns the acts of hooliganism that resulted into assault on a senior judicial officer, he says Enanga’s directives will not work because he has no powers to dictate what should be done in the judiciary.