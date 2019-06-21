Sewanyana asks govt to support Uganda cranes in AFCON

By prossy kisakye.

The shadow min of sports Allan sewanyana has ASKED government to quicken its token to Uganda cranes to help the team’s welfare for this period of African cup of nations.

Sewanyana says this is the only way government can support the team because crane’s officials need money to sustain the boys while in Egypt.

On Wednesday the speaker of parliament directed the ICT ministry to write an urgent requisition of shillings 1 billion to facilitate the live broadcast of the AFCON games on UBC so that every Ugandan can have a chance to watch the boys in action.

He has Meanwhile urged all Ugandans to support the Uganda cranes team through prayers and also buying crane’s materials like t-shirts.