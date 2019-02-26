Sergeant Namaganda hailed for professionalism

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Police has hailed the recently assaulted police officer sergeant Esther Namaganda for the high level of professionalism she show cased as she was being assaulted by army uniformed men.

His response follows the viral footage that showed security guards of Ugandan ambassador to Rwanda manhandling a female officer after the car they were traveling in made a U-turn in the middle of the road

Addressing the press at Naguru police headquarters, police spokesperson Fred Enanga strongly condemned the act and revealed that 2 task teams have been created to pursue the matter.

