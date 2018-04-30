Sensitize girls about reckless living

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The state minister for primary education Rosemary Seninde has underscored the need to mobilise and sensitize young girls on the dangers of living recklessly if teenage pregnancies are to be prevented.

According to the Uganda Demographic Health Survey 2016, one in every four girls in Uganda have a baby before the age of 19.

In rural areas, the prevalence is higher at 27%, while in some areas like Teso region, the number is as high as 31%.

Seninde is now calling upon government to consider investing highly in reproductive health and social services if factors leading to teenage pregnancies like poverty are to reduce and health services made more accessible.