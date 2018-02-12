Senior Police officer SSP Agasirwe denied bail by army court

By Ruth Anderah.

Makindye General Court martial has declined to release on bail senior police officer SSP Nixon Agasirwe.

Nixon who is accused of kidnapping two Rwandan nationals had applied for bail on grounds that he has no past criminal record and investigations and that he is a sole bread winner of his children whose mum passed away.

But on dismissing his application the court’s Chairman Lt Gen Andrew Gutti ruled that civilian sureties were not substantial to stand for a police officer of his rank and that the Police officers he brought who included Senior superintendent of Police Kaggwa Andrew officer in charge of operations at Naguru police headquarters, commissioner police Fortunate Habyara, Retired commissioner of Police Laban Muhabwe had no permission from the IGP as required by the law.

He added that since he managed to convince the senior officers to stand for him as sureties there are no doubt that he will influence his juniors who will be prosecution witnesses.

Agasirwe also has a pending application before the High court challenging his trial before the army court since he is not an army officer thereby seeking for court orders to be released unconditionally from Luzira Prison where he is currently on remand.