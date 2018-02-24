Senior police officer remanded for murdering fellow officer

By Ruth Anderah.

A senior police officer who allegedly shot dead his fellow police officer at Jinja Road police Barracks in 2014 finally have been produced before High Court in Kampala to start battling with a murder charge.

D/AIP Abdul Wabwire has been produced before Justice Elizabeth Kabanda who read the charge to him and denied the same.

AIP Wabwire has been on remanded at Luzira government prison since February 2014 to date.

Prosecution states that Wabwire on February 24th 2014 at Jinja road police Barracks shot dead to his colleague Edward Wabwire over unknown reasons.

The Judge further remanded him to Luzira prison until March 3rd when he will re-appear for the hearing to begin.