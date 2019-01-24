Senior one selection kicks off

By Damali Mukhaye.

The selection of senior one students by the heads of the secondary and technical institutions across the country kicked off today at the UMA show grounds Lugogo.

This is after over 500,000 pupils who sat for the 2018 Primary Leaving Examination qualified to join post-primary education.

According to the state minister for primary education Rosemary Sseninde, all head teachers are expected at the venue to select the students they are ready to accommodate in their respective schools.

She however asks the head teachers to give placements to students on merit but not on the basis of personal relations.

The selection exercise kicked off at 10am