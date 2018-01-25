By Damali Mukhaye

As the senior one selection exercise ends today, the ministry of education is optimistic that all the pupils who passed the 2017 Primary Leaving Examinations will be absorbed.

According to the deputy commissioner secondary schools Benson Kule, over 400,000 pupils out of the over 570,000 who passed the exams had been absorbed by yesterday, although the cut-off points remained high.

He says that the absorbed number excludes students who have been admitted in private schools so he is hopeful that at the end of the exercise today, all pupils will be able to join secondary school.

Kule however reiterates the need for adherence to the Guidelines and Policy Instructions for Admission on merit, fairness and equity by all head teachers taking part in the exercise.