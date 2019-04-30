Semester of three colleges postponed

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University Management has postponed the semester of three colleges that were affected by the staff strike that stretched for four weeks at the beginning of January.

While exams for other colleges start on 4th May, for the Colleges of Humanities and Social Sciences, Veterinary Medicine,Animal Resources and Bio-security and the School of Law they will start on May 13th.

The deputy Vice chancellor Academic Affairs Prof Umar Kakumba in his letter dated April 25th says the Vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe earlier wrote to all colleges, requesting those that needed an extension to make a formal communication.

He says that only three colleges responded and these were accordingly given a two-week semester extension that was approved by Senate and Council.

Makerere University academic staff in January laid down their tools following the suspension of Deus Kamunyu, the association chairperson, Bennet Magara, the chairperson administrative staff association and his secretary General Joseph Kalema for alleged misconduct.