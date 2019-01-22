Sembabule most wanted car number plate thieves arrested

Police at Sembabule are holding two people that have been on police wanted list for stealing number plates from vehicles in the area.

The suspects in police custody have been identified as Mudathir Walukaga, Jamiru Muwonge both residents of Masambya village, Katwe sub county, in Sembabule district.

The duo ran out of lack after plucking off the number plate of a car belonging to a resident identified as Pascal Mukooza.

Mukooza says that he was surprised to find his car number plates missing from the car he had parked at the roadside to go to a shop.

Mukooza says that the suspects asked him for shs. 100,000 which he promised to send to them after they had told him where they were going to put his number plates.

Matete Police Station officer in charge Baine Mugisha, says that the group uses different telephone lines to fleece money from their victims.

He says that police has recovered a number plate, registration number UAQ 628U, from the suspects’ hideout Masambya village.