Security tightened in Rukungiri ahead of bye-election

By Perez Rumanzi

Security in the western district of Rukungiri has been tightened ahead of tomorrow’s Woman MP By-election.

The district electoral commission registrar, Umar Kiyimba has urged the electorate not to be scared of the security personnel deployed at different trading centres and villages as President Museveni and opposition leaders canvassed for votes for their respective candidates.

Voting materials for the 280 polling stations in Rukungiri District were delivered to the district returning officer yesterday.

Kiyimba says they have now embarked on dispatch of the materials to the polling stations in sub counties that are far away from the district headquarters like Nyakishenyi and Nyarushanje.

Meanwhile, 13 of the black boxes delivered to the district had broken seals which were replaced upon delivery.

Campaigns for the by-election ended yesterday with both President Museveni and opposition bigwigs like former presidential candidate, Dr Kiiza Besigye campaigning for their respective candidates.

Six candidates were nominated for the race following nullification of the election of the NRM’s Winfred Masiko by the Court of Appeal on March 22.