Security personnel urged to uphold human Rights

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Human Rights activists have condemned the attack on a female traffic officer by two army soldiers.

The Foundation for Human Rights Initiative Executive Director Livingstone Ssewanyana says the impunity by high profiled personnel in the country is worrying.

His remarks follow a trending picture and video on social media of rtd Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza who is the Ugandan Ambassador to Burundi and his security guards manhandling a female traffic police officer.

Ssewanayana has now called upon called for respect of human rights and for the security operatives to take the lead in championing this.