Security officers urged not to attack journalists

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

Mr Daniel Kaweesi the programs officer in charge of media of media communications at UNESCO has urged security forces not to attack journalist when online of duty.

He says when a journalist is attacked in the world, UNESCO secretary general comes out to condemn and demand for actions against people who attack them.

According to him, UN demands that they should be left to do their work in a safe environment and not to be intimidated.

He condemned actions of impunity by security forces and called for investigations in cases were journalists have been attacked by security agencies,