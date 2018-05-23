Security minister Gen Tumwine emphasises the importance of joint efforts to address common security threats

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The security minister Gen Elly Tumwine has emphasized the importance of joint efforts to address common security threats.

The minister was opening the 5th meeting of Heads of Intelligence and security Services at Entebbe that has brought together Delegates from regional intelligence organs from 10 African Union member states.

Gen Tumwine cautioned intelligence officers against spreading rumors, noting that this would undermine peace and stability.

He said the region is faced with a range of threats such as Terrorism and violent extremism, drug trafficking, money laundering, financial terrorism, cyber crime among others .

Gen further said it is critical to share intelligence if the region is to effectively address these challenges.