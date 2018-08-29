Security agencies urged to desist from Curtailing Freedom of speech on social media

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Unwanted Witness Uganda has asked Ugandan Security agencies to desist from Curtailing the Freedom of speech of all Ugandans on the Internet.

The group’s chief executive officer Dorothy Mukasa says such threats are undemocratic, unconstitutional and violates internet freedoms.

She adds that the threats instill fear among Internet users who have in the past weeks used the platform for a common cause.

Mukasa now wants the constitutional court expedite the process of determining the numerous constitutional petitions challenging Uganda’s repressive cyber laws including section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011 as filed in 2017.

In the past two weeks Ugandans particularly the youths in Uganda were visibly active online under the #FreeBobiWine campaign, calling for the release of jailed and tortured political prisoners in Uganda.

This has been the highly trending hashtag in the history of internet use in Uganda.