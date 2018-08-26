Security agencies commit

Benjamin Jumbe.

The UPDF and other security agencies have vowed to continue striving to improve the way their duties are executed.

This follows public concern raised over the brutality recently witnessed during the quelling of city protests perpetuated by security personnel.

Now the chief of defence forces Gen David Muhoozi speaking during a joint press conference by security chiefs at Naguru yesterday said Security agencies have built readiness to prevent unlawful actions before they take place.

He also urged the media to stop circulating bad images from the recent events arguing that they end up hurting not only the country’s image but the economy as well.