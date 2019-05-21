Sebulime’s family to demonstrate

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The family of the late Ronald Sebulime have written to police requesting for clearance to hold a peaceful demonstration on 30th May, 2019 at the police headquarters in Naguru and the office of the DPP over delayed justice.

Sebulime was shot dead on 24th March, 2019 by a police officer after he was arrested and handcuffed on allegations that he was trailing the ICT minister Ida Nantaba.

Through their lawyers of M/S Muwada and Company advocates, Counsel Nkunyingi Muwadda says the family is disappointed with police for failing to apprehend Nantaba over her role in the murder of the deceased even after she gave them wrong information and yet she continues to make reckless statements about the incident.

The family also questions the director of public prosecution (DPP)for delaying to prosecute other accomplices of David Sali who confessed having shot dead Sebulime.

Earlier today the police spokesperson Fred Enanga appealed to Nantaba to stop politicizing the death of Sebulime and instead cooperate with police to carry out its investigations.

Related Stories………….

Ssebulime was murdered – Police

Nantaba blames police for shooting Ssebuliba