Scientists optimistic about GMO bill

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Scientists in the country have expressed confidence that agricultural productivity is to go up.

This follows the recent passing of the genetic engineering regulations bill into law by parliament.

Now speaking to kfm the director General National Agriculture Research Organisation Dr Ambrose Agona says this move will enable the country’s farmers to access improved seeds which are drought and pest resistant .

He now calls for continued support from the legislators to ensure that the country’s farmers benefit from the developed varieties.

The Bill was last year returned to Parliament by president Museveni who recommend certain changes, among them, the name of the law before he could sign it into an Act of Parliament.