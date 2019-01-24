MOE – Schools were not under marked

By Damali Mukhaye.

The ministry of education has attacked schools that have been accusing the Uganda national examination board for under marking their pupils in the just released 2018 PLE results.

Some schools like Kabojja Junior school have since gone ahead to petition the exams body calling for a remark of their candidates arguing that they were under marked.

Opening the S1 selection Underway at UMA show grounds, the state minister of primary education Rosemary Ssenidde said all schools irrespective of their regions were marked and assessed using the same system.

She has advised schools instead of blaming UNEB to put in more efforts when teaching their students if they are to perform better.