Schools warned against bribes in giving placement

By Damali Mukhaye.

The ministry of education has warned heads of school in all the government schools across the country from taking bribes before giving placements to senior one students.

Speaking during the senior one selection at UMA show ground,the permanent secretary at ministry of education Aggrey Kibenge says that some parents have reported cases of corruption in some schools who tend to ask for bribes before giving their children positions in their schools.

He says that over 500,000 pupils passed the 2018 primary leaving examination and qualify to join post primary education hence the heads of schools should make sure that all these pupils are placed.

He also advised parents to opt for technical and vocational institutes for their children to enable them acquire hands on skills.

Selection ends today.

