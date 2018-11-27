Sasaga on spot over shs 165 billion faulty accountability

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has recommended for the sacking of interdicted Director of the Immigration and Citizenship directorate Godfrey Sasaga for failure to adduce proper accountability.

The MPs in a 2018 report submitted to parliament cite different anomalies ranging from missing items to illegal expenditure, relating to queries from the 2014/15 report of the auditor general.

Parliament is yet to schedule for the discussion of the report where over shs 164.8 bn is in question.

In one of the instances, Committee members stated that MrSasaga should be held liable for failure to honour debts to a tune of shs 53.5 bn.

In the primary report of the auditor general, Mr John Muwanga observed that a review of the ministry’s account revealed that the entity charged wrong expenditure codes to a tune of 1.3bn.

The MPs have recommended for MrSasaga’s dismissal on grounds of incompetence and mismanagement.

The committee chaired by Soroti Woman MP Angeline Osegge also wants the auditor general to carry out a special audit to ascertain that all missing items including 682 generators are accounted for, and that there is an updated assets register in place.