Saracen security guard remand for being in possession of army & police Uniforms

By Ruth Anderah.

A security guard with Saracen Uganda Limited has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for being in possession of army and police Uniforms, shoes and empty cartridges of ammunition.

Lawrence Natukunda has appeared before City Hall Court grade one magistrate Patrick Talisuna who read the charges to him and pleaded not guilty.

The arrest of Natukunda came after his attempt to rob a one Barnabas Beyanga of his money at Ntinda new market on 2nd June 2018.

There after the security operatives proceeded to his Home at stretcher Ntinda information flats village 13 where they conducted a search in his house and foundfield force police jacket, 1 pair of FFP Uniform, 3 pairs of police shoes, 1 pair of army shoes and 3 empty cartridges of ammunitions bearing the marks applied on stores under the control of police.

According to prosecution led by Lydia Batiibwe these government stores suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained by the accused person.

He has been sent on remand until June 27th for mention of the case.