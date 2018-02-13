SANCHEZ TOPS JERSEY SALES

From a list, provided by Sportsdirect.com Manchester United players have dominate the list of top 20 shirt sales since January 1.

Team Mate Paul Pogba comes in second, Despite being injured for most of the season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still massively popular, he comes in 10th

league leaders Manchester City only have Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero while defending champions Chelsea are solely represented by Eden Hazard.

Philippe Coutinho is the only player in the top 20 to play outside the Premier League as is Virgil van Dijk the only defender to make the list

TOP 20 BEST SELLING SHIRTS SINCE JANUARY 1

1. Alexis Sanchez (Man United)

2. Paul Pogba (Man United)

3. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

6. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

7. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

8. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

9. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United)

11. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

12. Sergio Aguero (Man City)

13. Romelu Lukaku (Man United)

14. David de Gea (Man United)

15. Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

16. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

17. Dele Alli (Tottenham)

18. Marcus Rashford (Man United)

19. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal)