Salva Kiir, Machar urged to quickly resolve differences

By Ritah Kemigisa

KAMPALA: South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir and his political rival Riek Machar have been asked to consider the plight of their citizens who are languishing as refugees in different countries and settle their differences faster.

The advice from Ambassador Harold Achema comes after the two leaders were given another 100 days to form a power sharing government from 12th November after failing to resolve their differences over a peace deal.

Achema however says the Friday agreement is a positive development which requires genuine commitment from the two who were once friends to implement what they agreed upon.

Kiir and Machar fell out in 2013 after a conflict that left hundreds of thousands dead.

The Thursday resolution was the second time they are pushing the deadline after a ceasefire was signed last September that brought a pause to fighting.