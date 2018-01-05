Salah fights off competition team-mate Mane to win African Player of the Year 2017

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the 2017 Confederation of African Football Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 17 Premier League goals this season, helped Egypt reach the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations final in 2017.

He finished ahead of Liverpool team-mate and Senegal winger Sadio Mane.

Mohamed Salah – 625

Sadio Mane 507

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 311

Mane and Salah attended the ceremony in Ghana’s capital Accra, 24 hours before Friday’s FA Cup game against Everton, the latter ruled out with injury.

Borussia Dortmund and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came third.

Salah was voted the BBC African Footballer of the Year in December,