Safaricom CEO loses battle with cancer

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The chief executive officer of Safaricom, Bob Collymore has died.

In a statement by the company chairman Nicholas Nganga, Collymore succumbed to cancer this morning at his home.

Collymore had resumed his duties in July 2018 after receiving treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the UK.

He has been receiving treatment since then in different hospitals until in the recent weeks when his condition worsened.

Collymore was the head of Safaricom since 2010 and his contract was extended by a year to compensate for the time he was away on medical leave.

During the same year, he was appointed as a board member for the National Cancer Institute.