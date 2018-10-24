Sacked crane bank demand for compensation from BOU

By Damalie Mukhaye.

The former crane bank workers who were laid off during the transition to DFCU are demanding for over 40 billion shillings in compensation from bank of Uganda within 45 days.

Addressing journalist in Kampala, the workers’ lawyer Isaac Ssemanda of center for legal aid says that DCFU bank chased the former crane bank workers illegally because it was supposed to lay off all workers and formally recruit afresh.

He says that they have written a formal notice to bank of Uganda to discuss terms of settlement before December, treating court action if this is not done.

He says that 100 staff are involved and each one of them wants 120 million shillings, amounting to 48 billion shillings in compensation for the financial losses incurred.

Bank of Uganda said to have received the notice is yet to comment.