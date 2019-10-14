S.4 examinations begin today

By Damali Mukhaye



Senior four students across the country start their Uganda Certificate of Education Examinations (UCE) today.

This is the first set of national exams to be written by candidates.

According to the executive secretary of the Uganda National Examinations Board Daniel Odongo, over 330,000 students are expected to sit for their exams from over 1,800 centre across the country.

He says the board is working closely with the Uganda Police to ensure a smooth exercise and minimize malpractise.

Over 1,800 police officers are to be deployed to guard the exams across the country.

The candidates sit for physics this morning. The UCE exams will be concluded on November 16th.