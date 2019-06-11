Rwandans still advised not to travel to Uganda

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Richard Sezibera has told Rwandans that they should not travel to neighboring Uganda despite one the reopening of the Gatuna border for two weeks.

According to the pro gov’t New Times Newspaper, Sezibera says the travel advisory has not changed and that Rwandans are strongly advised not to travel.

On Monday, Rwanda announced that after having been closed for more than three months, the main crossing at Gatuna would reopen to allow heavy goods vehicles to cross.

This was described as a way to test new infrastructure at the border.

At the beginning of March this year, the Government advised Rwandans not to go to Uganda because their security was not guaranteed in that country.

A diplomatic dispute between the two countries stopped most cross-border movements, a situation that has had a huge effect on business and daily life for families in both countries.