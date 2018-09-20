Rwandan Nationals cry out to government over continued arrests and deportation

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Rwandan Nationals in Uganda have attacked the Ugandan government for continued arrests and deportation of Rwandan nationals without fair trial.

Last week the same issue was brought to the attention of parliament by National youth representative Anna Adeke, and the minister for internal affairs Hon Obiga Kania promised to respond after consultations.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Aron Kiiza the lawyer representing these Rwanda Nationals said that several Rwandese have been detained at Makenke and Mbuya military barracks, while two have have been deported to Rwanda this month of august.

He said that in total 10 Rwandese are languishing in prison after alleged torture by CMI and these have been denied bail.

However our efforts to get a comment from the foreign affairs ministry have been futile