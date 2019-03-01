Rwanda Uganda officials to meet over closed Border

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Rwandan ambassador in Uganda, Frank Mugambagye is set to meet Ugandan officials this afternoon to discuss pertaining the closed border point at Gatuna.

Addressing journalist at the Uganda media center in Kampala, the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo said Mugambagye will brief the officials about the current standoff at the border where Rwandan nationals have been denied entry in Uganda and the fate of the people and a total of 129 trucks stuck at the border.

Opondo meanwhile dismissed reports of witch hunt against Rwandans in Uganda.

By yesterday, only 12 trucks were allowed entry through the Katuna Border point and 5 trucks were allowed entry through the Kyanika boarder point