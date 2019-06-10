Rwanda opens Gatuna border for two weeks

By Ritah Kemigisa

Rwandan authorities have temporarily reopened its Gatuna border point with Uganda for two weeks to allow heavy goods vehicles to cross.

A statement from the commissioner general of the Rwanda Revenue Authority, Pascal Bizimana states that the period between today 10th June to 22nd June 2019 will allow for trials of heavy trucks following the construction of the one stop border post.

Bizimana adds that they will also use this period to assess the operationalization of the constructed woks and equipment before completion.

The Rwandan government has since said the border construction is 87% complete.

The Gatuna border post which was recently closed to hurry its construction has since created a standoff between Rwanda and Uganda with the latter accusing the former of political sabotage.