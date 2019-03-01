Rwanda breaks silence on restricted border point

By Moses Kyeyune.

The government of Rwanda has dismissed reports that it has closed its Gatuna border point to Uganda, saying that he restricted activity has been occasioned by the need to upgrade the one-stop-border point.

The communication by Rwanda Revenue Authority comes amidst public outcry that has gone viral on social media, with travellers complaining of losses and uneasiness caused.

Cargo trucks from Uganda crossing to Rwanda have largely remained unattended due to the mishap, which critics attribute to rumored poor diplomatic relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

The Rwandan tax body however in a letter dated February 27, 2019 by addressed to the Commissioner for Customs Uganda Revenue Authority indicates that heavy trucks should use alternative border points with effect from today.