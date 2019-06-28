Rwanda Border closure costs Uganda over 200M USD

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister of trade industry and cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde has admitted that the closure of Rwanda’s borders has greatly affected Uganda

Addressing journalists at Media Centre, the minister revealed that the country has had its export earnings from Rwanda drop by over a half from 430 M $.

She says the continued closure of the border remains a challenge, but gives assurance that the matter is being addressed at the highest level and a solution will be reached.

In the meantime the minister however advises Ugandan traders to use the alternative route of Mirama hills and also seek out other markets within the region.

The minister was addressing the media about enhancing preferential market access for Ugandan goods and services under the EAC, Comesa and SADC tripartite and the African Continental Free Trade area negotiations