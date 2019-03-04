Ruto’s pilot and 4 others die in Crash

Deputy President William Ruto’s pilot, Captain Mario Magonga has died in a chopper crash in Turkana.

Police on Monday said Captain Magonga died with all the four Americans he was flying after their chopper came down at Lobolo in Central Island National Park last evening.

Available information indicates that two helicopters had landed earlier at Lobolo tented Camp on the National Park’s Island, however one managed to clear the area safely.

Security personnel dispatched to the scene confirmed that among the five were four Americans and the Kenyan pilot.

The cause of the incident is yet to be established and the details of the deceased will be released once the next of kin have been notified.