Rukutana chased out of land probe commission

By Ruth Anderah

The Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukuntana was been sent out of the land probe commission for what the commissioners described as bad conduct.

Rukutana was sent away by the Commission chairperson Justice Catherine Bamugemereire who said the matter would be referred to the president who is the appointing authority.

This was after Rukutana refused to answer questions posed to him by lead counsel Ebert Byenkya in relation to 2.4 billion shillings allegedly paid to a one Dr.Kasasa over Mutungo hill Land.

Rukutana had interfaced with the Land Probe Commission to explain the legal opinions he wrote confirming that an 87 year old Dr. Muhammad BuuleKasasa is the rightful owner of a contentious 639 acre piece of land and cleared him for a 2.4 billion shillings compensation from government.

However Rukutana responded saying he did care if the matter was reported to the president or even the Pope.